Velma Dinkley Is a Confirmed Lesbian in the Latest 'Scooby-Doo' Animated Flick

Fans have long coded her as lesbian based on her outward presentations and mannerisms. But the latest home animated film made it official. Velma is an out and proud lesbian who's crushing super hard on a female character in Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

Surprisingly enough, this isn't even the first time that the series has tried to bring her sexuality into the canon. Let's break down her latest appearance and what this means for Velma as a lesbian.