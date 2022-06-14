7 of the Best Lesbian Comedians to Laugh With for Pride Month

Don’t worry — there’s no way we’re getting through this list without the OG, Lily Tomlin. She first rose to popularity during her sketches as Ernestine the Operator on Laugh-In. In the sketches, she played a telephone operator who would launch into verbally assaulting the callers, but Lily Tomlin’s charm made Ernestine absolutely irresistible.

Most recently, Lily partnered with Jane Fonda on their Netflix Is a Joke special, Girl’s Night Out, to highlight some of the most incredible female comedians today.