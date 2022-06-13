Comedians Keep Making Jokes at the Expense of Trans Folks — We Dig into Why (EXCLUSIVE)

In the cases of Ricky and Dave, many reviewers and fans alike agree that they didn’t necessarily hit the mark. Plus, it is possible to tell jokes about the trans community that aren’t harmful. International comedian Tamer Kattan explained to us:

“Freud said ‘Comedy is a weapon of the underdog’ and I think that’s why there are so many trans comedians. They are valuable members of my tribe. Almost 100 percent of my material is in defense of the trans community because they are and have been under attack for a long time.”