Ricky Gervais Blasts Celebrities Over 'Imagine' Video and Complaining About Quarantine

Last month, Gal Gadot and a bunch of famous actors like Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Zoe Kravitz, Lynda Carter, and Mark Ruffalo, got together to create a rendition of 'Imagine' by John Lennon.

While many enjoyed the video during these tough times, it also attracted criticism from many who believed that it was out of touch. "Hey celebs, we don't want to be sung to," writer Casey Cipriani stated on Twitter. "We want you to use a million or two of your money and order ventilators, masks, and gloves from the manufacturers then donate them to a hospital. Or pay for the salaries of an entire staff at a bar, restaurant, or daycare."

IMAGINE: These 25 celebrities in isolation sang "Imagine" by John Lennon to create this moving montage ❤️ https://t.co/5lmEzTXhdr pic.twitter.com/dl5AbreI27 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2020

Comedian Josh Gondelman added: "No politician can unify people in the way that the 'Imagine' video seems to have united every single person against it." And now, Ricky Gervais has also shared his distaste for the video.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Gervais said: "That Imagine video, it's not that bad, they're probably very nice people." "It was an awful rendition, but they might have been doing it for good reasons, to help these normal nobodies."

"But they're going 'My film's coming up and I'm not on telly - I need to be in the public eye,' not all of them but some of them." "You can see in their eye - 'I could cry at the beauty of my personality, I'm just so beautiful for doing this' and everyone sees that - we get it."

‘Millionaires in their mansions shouldn’t lecture normal people’@rickygervais tells @TherealNihal how he's finding the lockdown and why he won't be singing 'Imagine' anytime soon. 🤣



🎧 @BBCSounds - https://t.co/4SnxX4mbI0 pic.twitter.com/RFtsM8YOlP — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) April 23, 2020

Gervais then took aim at stars who have complained about having to self-isolate in their mansions during the lockdown. "For a start, you won't hear me complain - not when there's nurses doing 14 hours shifts - and frontline workers carrying on and risking their health."

"I'm fine. Don't worry about me... I go for walks on Hampstead Heath, and we've got a garden." "There are people in high rise blocks with three kids - I can't complain, this is why millionaires in their mansions with their gym and going for a swim can't lecture people."

Gervais concluded: "People are sick of being lectured, multi-millionaires telling them to clean out their coffee jar and put it in the right bin - they know those celebs are taking private jets to their private islands. They are sick of it."

Prior to this interview, the comedian had told The Sun: "[National Healthcare System staff] are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families' health selflessly."

"But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don't want to hear it." "I didn't go out much anyway, and there's always too much booze in the house. It's always been the 6pm watershed for as long as I remember. Obviously, I am looking at the watch."

Commenters largely seemed to agree with Gervais, one nurse wrote: "I love him. I’m one of the nurses doing 13 hour shifts. Thanks Ricky. You have made me giggle."

I love him. I’m one of the nurses doing 13 hour shifts. Thanks Ricky. You have made me giggle x — joannebug (@joannebug2) April 23, 2020

While another added: "Someone who knows how the real world works, so refreshing."

Someone who knows how the real world works, so refreshing — sylvia kendall (@KendallSylvia) April 23, 2020

Others were more critical, with one user writing: "So the millionaire in his mansion is lecturing other millionaires in their mansions that they shouldn’t lecture? And them there normal people is more than a shade condescending."

So the millionaire in his mansion is lecturing other millionaires in their mansions that they shouldn’t lecture ?



And them there normal people is more than a shade condescending



ok, been locked up too long — Hedley (@JuanWooNoz) April 23, 2020

Gervais is no stranger to roasting celebrities. At the Golden Globes in January, the comedian blasted celebrities for their "wokeness" and implored those who were winning awards to keep their political opinions to themselves during their speeches.