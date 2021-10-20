Netflix Employees Participated in a Walkout Amidst Transphobic Controversy

The fallout from Dave Chappelle's transphobic comedy special continues, as employees at Netflix participated in a walkout protest today on Oct. 20. Trans people and allies left the Hollywood office abruptly at 10:30 am PST.

Dave Chappelle's Netflix special, The Closer, began streaming on Oct. 5. In a sweeping transphobic routine, the award-winning comedian proudly described himself as "Team TERF," stating that "gender is a fact" and ridiculing the rights and identities of trans people.

Dave has received heavy criticism for his hate speech, and the troubling culture in the Netflix offices has since come to light.