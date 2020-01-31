Take It Sleazy: 'The Good Place' Ending Explained (SPOILERS!)

Well, folks, it’s the end of an era. After four seasons, NBC’s The Good Place has officially come to an end. While most fans understand that the show couldn’t go on forever, it also hurts a bit to know that one of the best forking shows ever is over for good. If you’re wondering about the ending of the show (and can’t be bothered to watch the one-hour finale), you’ve come to the right place. How did The Good Place End ? Read on to find out.