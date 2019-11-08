Jameela Jamil Says Viewers Won't Guess the Ending to 'the Good Place' (EXCLUSIVE)

Anyone who has kept up with The Good Place for the last four seasons is most likely in mourning right now — after a full three years on-air, the NBC series' finale is coming up in just a few weeks. And although I could happily watch eight more seasons of the beloved sitcom, it sounds like the finale definitely will not disappoint.

I sat down with Jameela Jamil — who plays Tahani Al-Jamil on the show — to discuss what viewers can expect from the upcoming finale, and her words of wisdom were incredibly reassuring.

Source: Colleen Hayes/NBC

Jameela didn't leak any spoilers, but she said viewers will be pleased. At some point or another, you've probably felt devastatingly dissatisfied with a series finale (*cough cough, Game of Thrones*) But Jameela is convinced fans of The Good Place will feel just the opposite. "It’s finished perfectly, nobody’s gonna guess the ending, it’s really cool, really thought-provoking," Jameela tells me.

"When we shot the finale, Manny went and immediately called his parents," she continued. Manny Jacinto plays the role of Jason Mendoza, a former DJ from Jacksonville, Florida. "But you know, that's the kind of way that you feel when you go through the finale of the show," Jameela continues. Will I follow suit, and call my mom at the end of the show, too? The answer is "probably."

Source: Colleen Hayes/NBC

She did, however, say the ending is powerful. ... And honestly, that would make total sense. Between Eleanor's unrequited love for Chidi, Tahani's ongoing internal conflicts, and Jason's on-and-off-again relationship with Janet, a lot can happen in the next seven episodes. "Just keep tissues nearby," Jameela warns me. "It’s going to be really intense."

Will Chidi and Eleanor fall in love again, and ultimately revolutionize the afterlife for all of humanity? Will Janet invite Jason to her endless void? Will Tahani find peace amidst her ongoing social anxieties? The 5-foot-11 actress didn't give any ~dirty details~ beyond how she felt about it, but it's safe to say I feel good about the ending.

Source: Getty Images

She went on to tell me about her other show, Misery Index. The actress also hosts a TBS game show called Misery Index. On the show, two teams comprising one contestant and two Impractical Jokers stars face each other, rating embarrassing real-life events on a scale of 1-100 based on the “Misery Index." And according to Jameela, it's an incredibly entertaining job.

"It's one of the most fun working experiences I’ve ever had," Jameela raves. "It’s the goofiest show in the world. I really love making it and I could easily make it for 10 years — it laughs at human error. Misery loves company, and we can just laugh at how silly we all are."

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, she's also working with Credit Karma, to advocate for mindful spending. As usual, Jameela is keeping busy advocating for social issues, and recently, she teamed up with Credit Karma to discuss mindful spending, which sees as, ultimately, a feminist issue. "I align with anyone that de-stigmatizes difficult and important conversations, especially when they affect women."

"Women are 80 percent of spending power in the world, so they are the ones that most need to be educated how to save," she says. "They’re always being encouraged to spend, and since money is freedom, it's really important for women’s liberty that we are in control of our own finances," she explains. "Everyone has to start somewhere, and [Credit Karma] made this incredibly complicated world of finance really easy for all of us."