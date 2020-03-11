We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jameela Jamil and James Blake Have One of the Most Supportive Relationships in Hollywood

Jameela Jamil is an outspoken advocate for body positivity, and she’s also in a very sweet relationship. Jameela has been dating English singer-songwriter James Blake for over four years, and the two of them are notorious for being very supportive of one another. 

When did James Blake and Jameela Jamil get together?

James and Jameela started dating in 2015, when both were already fairly well-known figures. James had already received widespread acclaim for his music in both America and the U.K., and Jameela was already a famous TV presenter. She hadn’t yet been given her star role on The Good Place, but that show was in her near future. 