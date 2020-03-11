We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
d3b6eab4-c79c-42f0-a3b9-ece0f80a230e-1583937937276.jpeg
Source: Getty Images

Emily Blunt Was Almost a Pop Star, but You’ll Never Hear Her First Single

By

Emily Blunt is one of the most talented and successful actresses in the movie business, but that wasn’t her first love. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Emily said that she originally wanted to be the next female pop sensation and actually recorded a song called "Ring It Up."

Why Emily Blunt's music career never got off the ground.

Emily actually made it pretty far down the path toward a music career before she realized it wasn’t right for her. "I could have been Britney [Spears]," she joked, before explaining why she never got too serious about her music career. "I realized I wasn't good at dancing and I didn't want to be Britney…I don't know,” she said. 