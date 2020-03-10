Is John Krasinski in 'A Quiet Place 2'? We Have Some Good News

A Quiet Place plunges viewers into a post-apocalyptic world dominated by noise-sensitive beasts who ruthlessly murder anybody daring enough to make the faintest sound.

A crucial scene of the movie shows Lee Abbott's (John Krasinski) tragic death, providing a detailed depiction of what happens to those who fail to comply with the ad-hoc rules and interrupt the perpetual silence. We set out to investigate: could A Quiet Place 2 capture Lee's resurrection? Will John appear in the new sequel?