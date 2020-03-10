We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is John Krasinski in 'A Quiet Place 2'? We Have Some Good News

A Quiet Place plunges viewers into a post-apocalyptic world dominated by noise-sensitive beasts who ruthlessly murder anybody daring enough to make the faintest sound. 

A crucial scene of the movie shows Lee Abbott's (John Krasinski) tragic death, providing a detailed depiction of what happens to those who fail to comply with the ad-hoc rules and interrupt the perpetual silence. We set out to investigate: could A Quiet Place 2 capture Lee's resurrection? Will John appear in the new sequel? 

Is John Krasinski in 'A Quiet Place 2?'

The Office alum will make a brief appearance in A Quiet Place 2, featuring in just one, retrospective scene showing how the monsters have taken over. As the trailer reveals, John's scene involves a quick trip downtown that turns woefully wrong in seconds. 