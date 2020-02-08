We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Steve Granitz/Getty

Is Jameela Jamil Gay? The Actress Has Been in a Relationship Since 2015

Jameela Jamil is known for her role as Tahani on The Good Place. However, she was recently announced as a judge for an upcoming competition series called Legendary

In light of backlash Jameela faced as a straight woman judging voguing — a form of dance/movement that originated in the LGBTQ community — the actress has revealed she identifies as queer.

Legendary will be a nine-episode an HBO Max series that takes modern ball culture and turns it into a competition, according to Variety. Divas will be battling on teams called "houses" in challenges that include dance, fashion, and voguing. In each episode, the houses will be facing in different themed balls for a cash prize and a trophy.