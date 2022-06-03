Laugh Your Way Through Pride Month With These Groundbreaking Comedy Specials

Eddie Izzard’s first special came out in 1993, when she was already addressing her gender fluidity. But in 2020, she explained that she wants “to be based in girl mode from now on.” We can’t celebrate pride month comedy without acknowledging Eddie Izzard’s influence on both the genre and the movement. Dress to Kill is a particularly hilarious special of hers in which she does her famous satirical depiction of Church of England fundamentalism.

Dress to Kill is available to stream on Amazon Prime.