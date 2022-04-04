Bo Burnham Fans Are Divided Over the True Meaning of "All Eyes on Me" from 'Inside'

As with many of Bo Burnham’s songs, the meaning of “All Eyes on Me” could be anything, and often is more than what we see on the surface. With some of Bo’s earlier work, a clear message could often be discerned. However, the meaning of each song on Inside — which many could argue is Bo’s magnum opus at the young age of 30-years-old — is more elusive.

When Inside came out, Bo’s fans took to Reddit to discuss what “All Eyes on Me” could possibly mean, as it could be considered Inside’s 11-o’clock number.