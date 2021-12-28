Great news! Netflix is breathing new life into MTV's Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous, Bo Burnham's 2013 foray into network television.\n\nThe 12-episode teen sitcom, which Bo starred in and created, follows recent high school grad Zach Stone as he opts not to go to college, and instead strives to chase fame by hiring a camera crew to film him through his daily life.Now that the series is readily bingeable on Netflix for anyone who has approximately four hours to kill, viewers are asking themselves why the comedy was canceled in the first place. Let's find out!Why was 'Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous' canceled?Netizens were delighted to learn that Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous is now available to stream on Netflix, praising the series for being ahead of its time and for how well it holds up today."I'm so glad Bo can finally get the recognition he deserves for this series," wrote Redditor u/Drubious01 following the announcement that the show was streaming on Netflix. "Obviously the guy is famous, but there are so many out there who don't know this show exists. I guarantee there will be a flood of posts on here in the coming week of 'How have I never heard about this show?' 'Zach Stone is truly underrated,' etc., etc."u/TimeTimeTickingAway added that Bo himself has explained that "the issues he faced back then as a D-tier celebrity trying to cultivate a brand and stay relevant are the things which now the vast majority of high school kids suffer from on a daily basis." The Redditor added that a lot of these issues inspired Eighth Grade, which Bo wrote and directed."Zack Stone Is Gonna Be Famous would seem like a great satire of the modern-day influencer craze were it not for the fact [that it] came out years before things really kicked off insofar as people recognizing that YouTube, TikTok, etc. were valid job paths so long as you're willing to sell enough of your soul to get them," the user concluded.In addition to thanking Netflix for bringing the series back into the zeitgeist, many fans are hoping that the show gains enough traction to be picked up for a second season. So, why was it canceled in the first place?"We are huge fans of Bo Burnham and the entire creative and talented team behind Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous," MTV shared at the time of the show's cancelation. "After careful consideration of many factors, we have ultimately decided not to move forward with an additional season of the series."According to Buzzfeed, Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous "never found its audience." Its lack of viewership and promotion, and the show's 11 p.m. time slot — as well as the fact that its comedic style might not have landed with MTV's key demographics — seemed to prompt the network's cancelation of the show after just one season.But Netflix appears to be giving fans hope for more. And if enough people tune into the series now that it's on the streaming giant, who knows, Zach Stone might actually get famous this time around.\n\nSeason 1 of Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous is streaming on Netflix.