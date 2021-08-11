Was 'MTV Cribs' Real? The Show Totally Lied About the Wealth of These Stars

This, of course, is just one example of renowned excess in scripted television, but even in the reality space , there are a large number of programs that put lives of luxury front and center.

The late '90s and mid-2000s were a time of celebrated excess. Just look at the TV series Rome on HBO, which cost a heck of a lot of money to produce. From the set designs to costumes, the attention to detail is staggering.

There's probably no show that embodies that more than MTV Cribs , which first aired on September 12, 2000. The modern revamp of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous featured a litany of music recording artists, actors, and other celebrities who were exchanging promotional screen time for a glimpse into their personal lives.

Was 'MTV Cribs' real?

I hate to be the one to break this to you, but the word "reality" in reality TV is a pretty loosely defined term for the most part. Even the most authentic of shows feature some level of pre-planned production. Others flat out stage events, fights, altercations, storylines, and drama between characters. Some straight-up hire actors to portray individuals who fit a specific storyline. (Heck, I was hired to play a "bad waiter" on a kitchen rehab show once.)

So how fake was MTV Cribs? Well, there are some stars who appeared on the program who completely lied about the homes that they owned just for the sake of production hitting their scheduling guidelines. Singer JoJo stated that she and her mother didn't even live in a home at the time their episode was filmed; they were actually living in hotels. The house featured on the show? It was her uncle's.

My dad just told me that...



MTV CRIBS WAS FAKE! My childhood is ruined

"It was so ridiculous. The thing is, we didn't have a home at that point. My mom and I were living out of suitcases and we were mostly in hotels. So that was actually my uncle's house, on the Cape. That wasn't my house. That wasn't my stuff.

"When I was sitting on the spinny thing, that was his kids'. That's the truth. I should've balled hard, and been like, 'Welcome to my crib, look at how luxurious it is,' and I should have rented out a place. But no. I just used my uncle's crib. So that was me lying on Cribs," she said.

Ja Rule's weird episode, which features a cookout and pool party with Vin Diesel, got the rapper in legal trouble. Ja was sued by the real owner of a home he rented and passed off as his own without getting permission for MTV to film there. Oh, and he reportedly wrecked the place without paying for repairs.

