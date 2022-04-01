Kanye's Performance Has Been Pulled by the Grammys, But Will He Attend the Ceremony?By Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 1 2022, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Kanye West has had a heck of a 2022 thus far. The 44-year-old has been engulfed in drama with his former wife, Kim Kardashian, threw shots at Trevor Noah online, and has berated Pete Davidson all at the same time. Not to mention, rumors about Ye starting his own social media app has been making its rounds. However, news of the hitmaker being barred from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue.
It’s no secret that Ye despises anyone that tries to put him in a corner. So, the news of Ye’s performance being scrapped is likely eating away at him. Not to mention, Ye is known to clap back in his unique way. As a result, it has left fans to ponder if the star will decide to attend the awards show. So, will Kanye West be in attendance for the 64th Grammy Awards? Keep reading to find out.
There is no telling if Kanye will actually be present for the 64th Grammy Awards.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Ye has been barred from performing at the Grammys due to his “concerning online behavior,” per The Blast. That behavior is centered around Ye calling Trevor Noah — who is hosting the awards show — a racial slur after he spoke about the rapper harassing Kim and his ongoing bullying of Pete.
Surprisingly, the “Donda” hit maker has been noticeably silent about the news of his performance being banned, which has led fans to think the artist may be cooking something up.
Since silence can sometimes be an indicator of more drama to come, social media users are convinced that Ye may actually show up. After all, the Chicago native is nominated for five Grammys this year — including Album of the Year for “Donda.” So, it would make sense for the star to be in attendance. Not to mention, if Kanye wins a Grammy, he may take a moment to air out his grievances during his acceptance speech. And yes, this may very well break the internet.
On the flip side, there is a big chance that Ye may skip out on the festivities altogether. Ye is very passionate about his art, and the Grammys stripping him of the opportunity to perform may feel like the ultimate slap to the face.
However, there is no telling if Ye will show up until the Grammy Awards take place.
The Game has called out the Recording Academy for barring Ye’s performance.
The Game is not pleased with the Recording Academy. Once the news of Ye’s performance being cut by the Grammys made its rounds, the rapper quickly jumped into defense mode for his friend and collaborator.
In a March 18, 2022 Instagram post, The Game shared a lengthy caption about the news that talks about the Grammys “stealing the culture” and not wanting artists to be their equals. The 42-year-old went on to accuse the Grammys of canceling Ye’s performance since Trevor is hosting the show.
“Could it be because Trevor Noah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team and the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown?” The Game wrote. “Especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions. We’ll just say it’s all of the above and a continuous disrespect for us and all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media, and sports over the last 100 years especially.”
Ye has not publicly responded to The Game’s take on the situation as of yet, but all eyes will be on the Grammy Awards to see how the festivities unfold.
Catch the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.