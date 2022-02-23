Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Have Been Feuding –– Will He Let the Kids Be on the Hulu Show?

Kim told E! News at the time, “North is trying to get in on the makeup [game] but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager.”

If Kim and Kanye can’t get on the same page about basic social media pics and makeup usage in regards to the kids, will they be able to get on the same page about the kids appearing on episodes of The Kardashians? As of now, the answer is unclear.