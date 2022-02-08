Is 'The Kardashians' on Hulu Different From 'Keeping up With the Kardashians'?By Kori Williams
Feb. 8 2022, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
The iconic reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted on the E! Network in 2007 and lasted for 20 seasons. Before then, many of us knew about Kim Kardashian and maybe had some idea of what her sisters were like, but the reality show really brought them to the forefront of pop culture in a brand-new way that made each member of the family household names.
In 2021, the final episode of the reality show aired, but soon after, we found out the family was getting a new series. Titled The Kardashians, it's scheduled to come out in April 2022, with the previous show barely having wrapped for a full year.
So, is this new show on Hulu different from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, or will we get more of the same?
Is 'The Kardashians' on Hulu different from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'?
The first episode of The Kardashians has yet to air, but according to Variety, the two reality shows won't be much different from one another. Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are all starring in the show that will focus on their lives and careers. The article specifies that the show will also focus on the "pressures that come with motherhood and raising children in the spotlight."
In a teaser for The Kardashians, we see each of the women posing in glass cases. One tap from Kendall on hers goes along with the tagline "All the walls will be shattered." And here we also see Kylie pregnant. This will be the first time that part of her pregnancy is captured on reality TV, as she famously hid her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi. So this time, Kylie's fans may want to tune in to see how pregnancy treated her during filming.
Why was 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' canceled?
According to Digital Spy, there were reports of drama behind the scenes with the family — specifically that Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie wanted to quit the show. The family denied this, but it isn't surprising to hear. Kim and Kourtney got into that viral fight during the Season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Later on, she stepped back from the show and openly admitted that she quit.
However, it's not clear why Kourtney decided to join the cast for The Kardashians, especially when she did say in a 2020 Instagram caption that she "finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is." This was posted right around that Season 18 premiere, and it's said that she took the time to focus on family instead.
It remains to be seen whether Kourtney's experience filming The Kardashians was different from her experience on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but hopefully she's in a better place and they're all happy with their decision to come back to reality TV.
You can stream Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Hulu, and The Kardashians will premiere on the platform on April 14, 2022.