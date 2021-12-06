Social Media Users Are Convinced That Tristan Thompson Is Now a Father of Three Kids

Social Media Users Are Convinced That Tristan Thompson Is Now a Father of Three KidsBy Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 6 2021, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Social media users would agree that these days, Tristan Thompson is better known for his cheating scandals than for his career as an NBA player. Throughout his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, tons of drama has come to light that has only hurt his reputation in the public eye.
Despite the unfavorable opinions about the Sacramento Kings power forward, he seems to have a great relationship with his children. And while Tristan frequently posts his son and daughter online, it appears that he may actually have more children. So, how many kids does Tristan Thompson have? Read on to get your answer.
Tristan Thompson currently shares a son and a daughter with two baby mamas.
Tristan is a rolling stone! It’s not news that the 30-year-old is already a father of two children: Prince Oliver, born on Dec. 12, 2016, and True, born April 12, 2018.
The baller shares Prince with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. Jordan, 30, works as an influencer, lifestyle blogger, and businesswoman. She is the CEO of the brand What Jordy Wore and appears to enjoy life outside of the spotlight.
Not only has Jordan’s following continued to grow online, fans have shown her tons of support in light of her relationship history. Many people have continued to annihilate Tristan, since the timeline of his breakup with Jordan and romance with Khloé is thought to have overlapped.
Per The Sun, Tristan and Jordan broke up some time in 2016. However, Tristan started seeing Khloé in August of that year. And while he has been adamant that he was single when he started dating the Good American founder, fans are not convinced — especially since he has a reputation of being a liar.
As for True, Tristan shares the tot with Khloé. During the last season of Keeping up With the Kardashians, the pair revealed that they were looking forward to possibly having more children together. But in light of recent events, there’s no telling if that plan will come into fruition.
Reports share that Tristan may be the father to Maralee Nichols’ newborn.
Another one bites the dust! Tristan is no stranger to paternity allegations and lawsuits. But this time around, it appears that he may really be the father!
According to Us Weekly, Maralee Nichols, Tristan’s former personal trainer, is suing the baller for child support. Maralee reportedly welcomed her newborn on Dec. 2, 2021.
Per court documents obtained by the outlet, Tristan admitted to engaging in sexual contact with Maralee on multiple occasions. Not to mention, he ordered a paternity test in July 2021 before filing an amended petition in a Texas court in November 2021.
Making matters worse, Page Six reports that Tristan threatened his alleged baby mama via text message over her child support lawsuit. In messages obtained by the outlet, the NBA player reportedly urged Maralee to take the $75,000 he offered her, saying she’d get way less under Texas law.
“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all,” Tristan said in the text message. “I won’t be involved at all. By the way, if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money, it’s completely wrong.”
The message continued, “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So, you’re better off taking this $75,000 I’m offering because you won’t get anything near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”
