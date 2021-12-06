Social Media Users Are Convinced That Tristan Thompson Is Now a Father of Three Kids

Tristan is a rolling stone! It’s not news that the 30-year-old is already a father of two children: Prince Oliver, born on Dec. 12, 2016, and True, born April 12, 2018.

The baller shares Prince with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. Jordan, 30, works as an influencer, lifestyle blogger, and businesswoman. She is the CEO of the brand What Jordy Wore and appears to enjoy life outside of the spotlight.