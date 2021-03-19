This Woman Is Claiming That Khloé Kardashian's Boyfriend Is Her Baby Daddy

However, Kimberly Alexander has not ceased posting about the drama between herself and Tristan, nor has she desisted her claims that he is the father. Because of this, lawyers are continuing to show up at her house to get her to comply with the letter. The problem is that this only fuels the fire.

Kimberly most recently posted on her Instagram Story on March 12. She said, “@realtristan13 stop sending people to my home and take another test trying to scare me ain’t working! I’m not going anywhere.” She even threw in a jab towards Tristan and Khloé reportedly trying to have another baby.

As far as we know, the truth is in the test, but the drama is forever.