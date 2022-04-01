Fans Are Wondering if the Grammy Awards Will Increase Safety Precautions After the Oscars Fiasco

Fans Are Wondering if the Grammy Awards Will Increase Safety Precautions After the Oscars FiascoBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 1 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
After a two-month delay of the 64th Grammy Awards, the coveted ceremony that celebrates talented individuals in the music industry is set to take place on April 3, 2022. Originally, the event was postponed due to the surge of cases with the COVID-19 variant. Now, it appears that the state of new cases has decreased, which has caused the Recording Academy and CBS to move forward with the festivities.
In light of the events that took place at the 94th Academy Awards between Will Smith and Chris Rock, social media users are wondering if the Recording Academy has safety precautions in place. After all, another slap or attack on stage could possibly break the internet and cause tons of controversy. So, does the Recording Academy have specific safety protocols for the event? Here’s the 4-1-1.
The Recording Academy may follow the Oscars COVID Protocols.
Even though the Grammys have remained mum about their protocols for the upcoming ceremony, it’s safe to assume that they’ll likely follow the COVID-19 safety procedures that the Oscars implemented. After all, the Recording Academy did postpone the ceremony from January 31, 2022 to April 3, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy Awards had strict rules in place for attendees.
In a press release from the Academy obtained by the outlet, “Those who tested positive for COVID-19 and were within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test were not permitted to attend under any circumstances.”
Additionally, “Those who tested positive and were within a six to 10-day window from the date of their first positive test” had to provide a “negative PCR, Lucira or Cue Health test” administered by a medically trained professional.
There is no word about safety protocols for talent in attendance.
It’s no surprise that the news of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 84th Academy Awards is still front page news. There have been talks of Will possibly having to return his Oscar and further discussion about how safety precautions will be affected by the incident. However, the Recording Academy has yet to give any information about their safety measures.
Since there has been tons of bad press surrounding the Oscars situation, we can assume that the Recording Academy may increase security at the ceremony. There is also a possibility of security being close to the stage to prevent the chance of another attack.
Keep in mind, comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 64th Grammy Awards this year. Trevor is known to be in-tune with the latest happenings in pop culture, so the 38-year-old would likely avoid any jokes that can trigger the attendees.
Additionally, Trevor was the victim of a verbal lashing by Kanye West after the comedian shared his opinions about the rapper’s treatment of his former wife, Kim Kardashian. However, Kanye has been barred from the Grammys due to his online shenanigans that have been labeled as bullying and harassment. So, the chances of any controversy occurring at the Grammys is slim to none. Still, we'll have to wait and see if there is a clear presence of security once the Grammy Awards air.
Catch the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.