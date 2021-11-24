Jon Batiste and Doja Cat Are Some of the Artists Set to Win Big at This Year's Grammys

The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, sending die-hard pop fans, rock aficionados, and many other music lovers into a state of unmediated frenzy.

It looks like there is a big night ahead for Jon Batiste, who received 11 nominations. He is closely followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R., who received eight each, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who got a "modest" seven. So, how do you vote for the Grammy Awards to help your favorite succeed?