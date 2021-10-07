Inside Justin Bieber's Unlikely Friendship With Diane Keaton

Along with the music video clip Diane Keaton posted to her Instagram, she added a caption that says, “Am I dreaming??? What an honor it was to work with Justin Bieber and his incredible team!!!” She also tagged Justin along with other people involved in the creation of the music video.

After the way she reacted to meeting Justin Bieber for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, it makes sense that she’d be this excited to actually star in a music video with him.