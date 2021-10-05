Here's Where You Can Buy Justin Bieber's Peaches Pre-Rolls — and How Much They Cost

For most people. the name Justin Bieber is easily synonymous with the entire pop music genre . The Canadian singer who now mainly lives his life in Los Angeles has branched out beyond the music scene into other moneymaking avenues before, and now he has a brand-new business venture.

After he was discovered by Usher on YouTube and signed to RBMG Records with the help of Scooter Braun in 2008, Justin's impact in the music industry — and pop culture in general — has been wildly huge.

Now, here’s what you should know about his foray into the cannabis world with his Peaches Pre-Rolls.