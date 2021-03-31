Justin Bieber Shows That His Love for Hailey Baldwin Is Sweet as Ever on "Peaches"

It's pretty clear that Justin's intention behind "Peaches" was to write another ode to his supermodel wife, Hailey Baldwin. At multiple points within the hit track, he makes reference to a love interest, and considering Hailey is the only woman in his life, those pieces just fall together.

In lyrics such as, "There's nothing like your touch / It’s the way you lift me up / And I'll be right here with you 'til the end," it can be clearly inferred that he is referencing his wedding vows to Hailey.

The chorus, in which Justin sings, "I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass b----," he's also making reference to his wife.