Justin Bieber Has Plenty of Tattoos, But Are Any Tributes to Selena Gomez?By Joseph Allen
Mar. 22 2021, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
Although he now seems to be happily married, Justin Bieber spent much of his public life in an on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez. As he's become more famous, Justin has also acquired a number of tattoos all over his body. Given his long relationship with Selena and his proclivity for tattoos, there are many who think that one of Justin's newest tattoos could be a tribute to her.
Is Justin Bieber's rose tattoo a tribute to Selena Gomez?
Fans have honed in on one tattoo in particular as they look for tributes to Selena. The tattoo in question is a rose on Justin's neck. Although the tattoo may initially just look like a flower, there are many who are convinced that there's a hidden "S" inside the photo. Upon close inspection, fans are divided about whether the letter is an intentional message or not.
Although you can clearly see an "S" in the tattoo if you're looking for one, it's possible that it just exists to provide further definition for the petals on the rose. Although the "S" may be a coincidence, that didn't stop fans of the couple from commenting on it.
"Loook at the “S” in his Rose tattoooo!!!! Jeleeeenaa🖤," one user wrote.
"Justin changed his rose tattoo and write S on it🥺....omgggg I'm screaming!!!!" another added.
Both Justin and Selena seem to have moved on from their relationship.
Although there are still plenty of people who believe Justin and Selena were meant for one another, both celebs seem to have moved on. "I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that," Selena told NPR. "It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."
Justin, meanwhile, seems to be happily married to Hailey Baldwin. The two married when Hailey was just 21, but the model recently gave an interview in which she explained why she had decided to jump into marriage at such a young age. She acknowledged that her decision sounded "insane" when she said it out loud while talking with with Elle, but also believes it was the right move for her.
"Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]," she said. "We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."
Even before they married each other, Hailey said that both she and Justin had discussed getting married at a young age.
"We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic," she explained. "But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other."