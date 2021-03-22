Justin Bieber Has Plenty of Tattoos, But Are Any Tributes to Selena Gomez?

Fans have honed in on one tattoo in particular as they look for tributes to Selena. The tattoo in question is a rose on Justin's neck. Although the tattoo may initially just look like a flower, there are many who are convinced that there's a hidden "S" inside the photo. Upon close inspection, fans are divided about whether the letter is an intentional message or not.

Although you can clearly see an "S" in the tattoo if you're looking for one, it's possible that it just exists to provide further definition for the petals on the rose. Although the "S" may be a coincidence, that didn't stop fans of the couple from commenting on it.

"Loook at the “S” in his Rose tattoooo!!!! Jeleeeenaa🖤," one user wrote.

"Justin changed his rose tattoo and write S on it🥺....omgggg I'm screaming!!!!" another added.