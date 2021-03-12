If You Smoke Weed, You Have to See If TikTok's Vitamin C Challenge Actually Works

To participate in the Vitamin C Challenge on TikTok, you have to smoke marijuana. Yeah, you probably weren't expecting that were you? The challenge is to drink water mixed with one to two packets of Emergen-C (a powdered supplement containing high doses of B and C vitamins) about half an hour before you're planning to smoke marijuana and it allegedly makes the high more intense.

Note that this wasn't invented by a TikToker, but has been sort of a myth that's existed for a while.