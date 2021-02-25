Here's How to Complete the Titanic Challenge in 'BitLife'

If you haven't seen this classic title (first off, we recommend you do), you might not understand the reasoning behind all of the parts of the challenge. But even if you're not a Titanic fan, you can still enjoy completing these tasks.

A new challenge has just dropped in BitLife , and it's a crossover you probably weren't expecting. The Titanic Challenge is inspired by the plot of the movie Titanic. "This challenge has been 84 years in the making! We'll never let go!"

You likely won't be able to finish all of the tasks for this challenge quickly, so you'll have to put some time in to complete it and receive the rewards. This challenge will be available in BitLife until 9 p.m. PT on Feb. 24, so you only have a little bit of time to complete everything.

How to do the Titanic Challenge:

There are a few tasks you'll need to accomplish to complete this challenge. In order, you'll have to: Be a female character named Rose

Learn to swim

Cheat on your fiancé

Become a nude art model

Survive a shipwreck

Throw away a diamond worth five carats or more To begin this challenge, you'll have to create an entirely new character named Rose. It doesn't matter what Rose looks like, though if you've seen Titanic, it might be more fun to base her off actress Kate Winslet.

You'll need to age your character to her pre-teen years to begin to learn to swim. There are a couple of ways to learn how to swim, but one method is by trying out for your character's middle school swim club. This can be done by going to the "Activities" tab under your middle school and selecting the option to join the swim team. If your character doesn't make the cut the first time, you might have to go to the gym to improve your athleticism and try out again.

Your heart will go on, Bitizens, but this challenge definitely won't. Only a little while left to finish the Titanic Challenge! 💙 pic.twitter.com/CrhIt5x8Ii — BitLife (@BitLifeApp) February 24, 2021

Joining the swim team automatically teaches your character how to swim, checking off another item on the list of tasks. To cheat on your fiancé, you'll have to get a fiancé. Get into a relationship with another character and then ask them to marry you. Before you and that character marry, you can find another player to go on a date with, thus cheating on your fiancé. These actions can be found under the "Love" tab in "Activities."

Next on the list is becoming a nude art model. Of course, you'll want your character to be an adult before completing this task. Then, go to the "Occupations" tab and select the nude model option under "Careers." Since there are no requirements for getting the job, you should have no problem completing this task.

Source: Twitter Be careful not to die in the shipwreck.

Before advancing to the next task on the list, you'll want to make sure your character has saved some money. This is because the only way to survive a shipwreck is by owning a boat. This means you'll also have to get a boating license, which you can do by selecting it from the "Licenses" tab. Once you've purchased your boat, you'll just have to drive it around until you get in a shipwreck. You can do this by completing several rides by selecting the "Ride" option under your boat's tab.