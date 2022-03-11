Our 20 Favorite Focus Features Films to Binge in Celebration of Its 20th Anniversary

Lisa Cholodenko’s modern family drama The Kids Are All Right highlights the intricacies of raising a family with two same-sex parents. Queer partners Nic (Annette Bening) and Jules (Julianne Moore) each birthed a beautiful child with the help of the same anonymous sperm donor. But when the now-teenage kids begin to wonder who the man behind the sperm is — spoiler: it’s Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo (13 Going on 30) — they seek him out. This causes a blip in the family dynamic, not to mention in Nic and Jules’ relationship.