Jake Gyllenhaal Grew up in the "Unfashionable Eastside" of LA

As the son of two well-respected names in Hollywood, Jake was understandably born in Los Angeles. His father is director Stephen Gyllenhaal (known for CBS Afternoon Playhouse, Paris Trout, and A Dangerous Woman) and his mother is screenwriter and producer Naomi Foner (of Running on Empty, Very Good Girls, and also A Dangerous Woman).

Jake spent his upbringing on the west coast, graduating high school from Harvard-Westlake High School in 1998, according to Ace Showbiz.