Will the Best Actress Curse Prevail at the 95th Academy Awards? We Hope Not!

If we take a trip down memory lane and examine the past winners of the Best Actress award, there's one thing many of them have in common: relationship struggles.

Yes, we know love in Hollywood doesn't always last, but this recurring theme with Best Actress winners has numerous people deeming this a curse. It may seem ridiculous, but there's quite a lot of evidence to support this superstition. If you're curious, keep reading to find out more about this supposed "Best Actress curse."