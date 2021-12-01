Sandra Bullock Talks Motherhood and Puberty on 'Red Table Talk' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

"To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us," Sandra explains in a clip courtesy of People. "And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies."

But she has hope that kind of thinking will go away if one day "we'll be able to see with different eyes."

To hear more about Sandra's motherhood journey, tune into Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk on Dec. 1.