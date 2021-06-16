Willow Smith Explains What Polyamory Means to Her Mother and Grandmother

During one episode, Willow revealed that she's actually polyamorous and explained what that means to her family members.

"Transparent Soul" singer and rising star Willow Smith is getting candid about her dating life. Willow hosts a talk show with her mother and grandmother, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norri, where they openly talk about a variety of topics.

During an episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Willow, her mother, and her grandmother talked about Willow's dating life in depth. During the conversation, Willow explained to her family members that she's polyamorous and what that means for her. "It's about being able to have the freedom to create a relationship for yourself," she said of her decision to practice polyamory.

Willow continued, explaining how being polyamorous means to her that she can focus more on the connections she builds with people rather than the expectations that typically come with a monogamous relationship.

"With polyamory, I think the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do," she said. "I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind?" Willow cited that many marriages fall apart because of infidelity as one of the reasons behind the decision.

"Most people are practicing monogamy because they feel like they have no other choice," Jada said in response to her daughter's decision. "We all know that most people out here are doing non-ethical non-monogamy any d--n way." Her grandmother, on the other hand, was not entirely sold on the concept. "There's comfort in that it provides too almost like a social order to life and setting boundaries and commitments," she said. "I guess I'm just not really clear on what it offers you."

Willow also admitted she's not keen on the concept of marriage and does not see herself walking down the aisle in the future. "The history of marriage really irks me. Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years for women in particular," she said. "Let's say me and my partner or partners want to help people, and we need to put our finances together to make that vision happen. That is the only way I could see myself getting married."