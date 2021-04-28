Willow Smith Is Rumored to Be in a Polyamorous Relationship With This Musician

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith tied the knot in December of 1997 and a few months later, they welcomed their first child, Jaden Smith . It wasn’t long before the couple gave birth to their daughter, Willow , who later entered the spotlight at only 10 years old with the release of her debut single, “Whip My Hair.”

More than a decade later, Willow is all grown up, and she hasn’t been shy about her sexuality . On a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Willow got candid about her dating life, but is Willow Smith single ? Or is she seeing someone special?

Is Willow Smith single?

Although Willow Smith has been open about her sexuality, she is pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with her rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole, who plays alongside Willow in the band The Anxiety.

While the two have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they fueled rumors after Tyler was featured on Red Table Talk for a conversation about Black musicians. Tyler, who was introduced as a family friend, said in the episode, “I feel like a huge dilemma for us as Black people is that the media and the industry wants to see us in a certain light.”

He added, “In the music industry, you’re taught that oh if you’re Black and you rap about violence and money, that’s going to make you more money.” Willow seemingly confirmed these speculations when she mentioned how grateful she is for her “partner” in an episode just a few months later. Willow shared, “I’ve had some personal decisions I needed to make this year that were really hard. I learned how to set some boundaries in my romantic relationship / ships.”

Willow smith and Tyler cole pic.twitter.com/38vwgbA0Hn — not pinkett smith (@fatherlyjada) March 7, 2017

