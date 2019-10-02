Say it isn't so! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up — and half of the internet is shattered. The other half? Some are coping with the news by using one of the oldest strategies in the book: by rationalizing it.



Kylie and Jaden used to be sweethearts. Kylie and Jaden dated for a brief while in 2013, at a time when Paris Hilton was more popular than the Kardashians. What's more, it was Jaden who introduced Kylie to her former ride-or-die, Jordyn Woods, during a party at the Smith residency.

The fling didn't last long, but he and Kylie stayed friends after the breakup. In fact, he is often credited as the reason behind Kylie's split from her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, whom she was dating in 2015.

The two got up quite close and personal at the afterparty. In a group selfie, Jaden is shown as he is feeling up Kylie's back. According to a guest, they made out briefly as well.

Kylie and Jaden: where are they now? If a handful of photos taken at Justin Bieber' and Hailey Baldwin's wedding are anything to go by, Jaden and Kylie might be getting back together. Although Travis was supposed to be Kylie's plus one for the night, she ended up going with a group of friends, which included Jaden.

Could this explain why Kylie split from Travis? Yes and no. On one hand, the two have a long history, and Jaden did manage to spark trouble in one of Kylie's previous relationships. On the other hand, the exact details of Kylie' and Travis' breakup have yet to surface. While the shenanigans taking place at the Bieber-Baldwin wedding might have contributed to the dreary course of events, it would be foolish to assume that there were no other factors at play. Like Travis cheating, for instance.

What will happen next? This isn't the first time Kylie and Travis split up. According to the die-hard optimists, they might be taking a break in an attempt to resolve the long-lasting conflicts and start anew all the wiser. According to the sworn pessimists, this could be the very end of the duo.

