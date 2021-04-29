Willow Smith Revealed Polyamorous Lifestyle to Jada Pinkett Smith on 'Red Table Talk'By Pippa Raga
Apr. 29 2021, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
It’s been a wild ride to witness the evolution of Jaden and Willow Smith through the years. The children of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow and Jaden may have been born into Hollywood royalty, but they’ve certainly forged their own paths.
Case in point: Willow Smith, 20, is all grown up and has become a considerably different person since her “Whip My Hair” days.
Despite her chart-topping single at such an early age, Willow abandoned a life of mainstream stardom, and today, she’s more of a star-child than a child star. These days, she continues to make music, occasionally act, and, of course, the Hollywood heiress also co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mother and grandmother.
And while her celebrity peers hang out with other members of the Hollywood elite, Willow tends to keep more of a low profile, which also extends to the people she’s dating. It may be because she has said that monogamous relationships are not for her, and recently stated that she prefers a poly lifestyle.
However, she's still connected to rumored beau Tyler Cole and they seem to be going strong. Keep reading to learn more about Willow's dating life.
Tyler Cole is a musician and actor.
Tyler Cole is originally from Michigan and moved to Los Angeles with his mother at a young age. Tyler’s mom had dreams of becoming an actress and although she never quite made it big, they’ve been in Los Angeles for 14 years now.
Tyler and Willow seem to have met around 2018, when they were spotted going to the movies together in Calabasas. However, given how much they’ve worked together on music, it’s unclear when exactly the relationship turned romantic.
Now 22 years old, Tyler is a musician with two albums under his belt. His first album was 2016’s Stranger, and most recently, he dropped his second album called We’re In Love and the World is Ending. He also makes movies and recently premiered a documentary titled The Father Complex.
Tyler and Willow have collaborated on music together, with Willow co-producing Tyler's single “Afraid,” and Tyler in turn co-producing her self-titled album Willow. Together, they have a musical project called The Anxiety, and have recently released their debut album.
In early 2020, the duo spent 24 hours in a glass box at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Over the course of the performance, Willow and Tyler acted out different stages of anxiety, engaged in conversations with each other, and read aloud from different texts.
Tyler and Willow may not be exclusive since she revealed that she lives a polyamorous lifestyle.
Tyler and Willow have been spending a lot of time with one another, but chances are he's not the only romantic partner in her life. On an episode of Red Table Talk, Willow openly discussed the fact that she was attracted to both men and women, and that she didn’t feel a traditional monogamous relationship was right for her.
“I love men and women equally,” she said. “And so I would definitely want one man, one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people… I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”
On the April 28, 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, the star has given fans and her family a bit more insight into her romantic life.
“With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just to be stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do," she said.
She continued, “So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reason … why divorces happen is infidelity.”
And Willow is not alone. This is a sentiment many people share and that has widely been debated on social media. No matter which way you look at it, it's all about doing what makes you happy. If a polyamory relationship works for Willow and Tyler, then they shouldn't be judged for their choices.