Logo
Home > Entertainment
Willow Smith and Tyler Cole
Source: Getty Images

Willow Smith Revealed Polyamorous Lifestyle to Jada Pinkett Smith on 'Red Table Talk'

By

Apr. 29 2021, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

It’s been a wild ride to witness the evolution of Jaden and Willow Smith through the years. The children of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow and Jaden may have been born into Hollywood royalty, but they’ve certainly forged their own paths. 

Case in point: Willow Smith, 20, is all grown up and has become a considerably different person since her “Whip My Hair” days. 

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her chart-topping single at such an early age, Willow abandoned a life of mainstream stardom, and today, she’s more of a star-child than a child star. These days, she continues to make music, occasionally act, and, of course, the Hollywood heiress also co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mother and grandmother.

And while her celebrity peers hang out with other members of the Hollywood elite, Willow tends to keep more of a low profile, which also extends to the people she’s dating. It may be because she has said that monogamous relationships are not for her, and recently stated that she prefers a poly lifestyle. 

However, she's still connected to rumored beau Tyler Cole and they seem to be going strong. Keep reading to learn more about Willow's dating life.

Article continues below advertisement
willow smith dating
Source: getty

Tyler Cole is a musician and actor.

Tyler Cole is originally from Michigan and moved to Los Angeles with his mother at a young age. Tyler’s mom had dreams of becoming an actress and although she never quite made it big, they’ve been in Los Angeles for 14 years now.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler and Willow seem to have met around 2018, when they were spotted going to the movies together in Calabasas. However, given how much they’ve worked together on music, it’s unclear when exactly the relationship turned romantic. 

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Now 22 years old, Tyler is a musician with two albums under his belt. His first album was 2016’s Stranger, and most recently, he dropped his second album called We’re In Love and the World is Ending. He also makes movies and recently premiered a documentary titled The Father Complex. 

Tyler and Willow have collaborated on music together, with Willow co-producing Tyler's single “Afraid,” and Tyler in turn co-producing her self-titled album Willow. Together, they have a musical project called The Anxiety, and have recently released their debut album.

In early 2020, the duo spent 24 hours in a glass box at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Over the course of the performance, Willow and Tyler acted out different stages of anxiety, engaged in conversations with each other, and read aloud from different texts. 

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler and Willow may not be exclusive since she revealed that she lives a polyamorous lifestyle.

Tyler and Willow have been spending a lot of time with one another, but chances are he's not the only romantic partner in her life. On an episode of Red Table Talk, Willow openly discussed the fact that she was attracted to both men and women, and that she didn’t feel a traditional monogamous relationship was right for her.

willow smith
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

“I love men and women equally,” she said. “And so I would definitely want one man, one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people… I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”

On the April 28, 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, the star has given fans and her family a bit more insight into her romantic life.

“With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just to be stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
willow smith
Source: Getty Images

She continued, “So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reason … why divorces happen is infidelity.” 

And Willow is not alone. This is a sentiment many people share and that has widely been debated on social media. No matter which way you look at it, it's all about doing what makes you happy. If a polyamory relationship works for Willow and Tyler, then they shouldn't be judged for their choices.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Shane Dawson's Willow Smith Controversy Is Back — and Jada and Jaden Are Livid

August Alsina Confirms Relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Jaden Smith and Tyler, the Creator's Relationship Is Complicated, to Say the Least

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.