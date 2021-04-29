Willow Smith Revealed Polyamorous Lifestyle to Jada Pinkett Smith on 'Red Table Talk'

It’s been a wild ride to witness the evolution of Jaden and Willow Smith through the years. The children of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow and Jaden may have been born into Hollywood royalty, but they’ve certainly forged their own paths. Case in point: Willow Smith, 20, is all grown up and has become a considerably different person since her “Whip My Hair” days.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her chart-topping single at such an early age, Willow abandoned a life of mainstream stardom, and today, she’s more of a star-child than a child star. These days, she continues to make music, occasionally act, and, of course, the Hollywood heiress also co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mother and grandmother.

And while her celebrity peers hang out with other members of the Hollywood elite, Willow tends to keep more of a low profile, which also extends to the people she’s dating. It may be because she has said that monogamous relationships are not for her, and recently stated that she prefers a poly lifestyle. However, she's still connected to rumored beau Tyler Cole and they seem to be going strong. Keep reading to learn more about Willow's dating life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: getty

Tyler Cole is a musician and actor. Tyler Cole is originally from Michigan and moved to Los Angeles with his mother at a young age. Tyler’s mom had dreams of becoming an actress and although she never quite made it big, they’ve been in Los Angeles for 14 years now. Article continues below advertisement Tyler and Willow seem to have met around 2018, when they were spotted going to the movies together in Calabasas. However, given how much they’ve worked together on music, it’s unclear when exactly the relationship turned romantic. View this post on Instagram Wow our album has already been out for a month! Thank you to everyone who’s listened! Maybe one day we’ll get to perform it live. Crazy how it came out the day this quarantine started. To me it really embodies how most of the world is feeling right now. A post shared by Tyler Cole (@existentialcrisisboy) on Apr 13, 2020 at 10:49am PDT Source: Instagram Article continues below advertisement Now 22 years old, Tyler is a musician with two albums under his belt. His first album was 2016’s Stranger, and most recently, he dropped his second album called We’re In Love and the World is Ending. He also makes movies and recently premiered a documentary titled The Father Complex. Tyler and Willow have collaborated on music together, with Willow co-producing Tyler's single “Afraid,” and Tyler in turn co-producing her self-titled album Willow. Together, they have a musical project called The Anxiety, and have recently released their debut album. In early 2020, the duo spent 24 hours in a glass box at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Over the course of the performance, Willow and Tyler acted out different stages of anxiety, engaged in conversations with each other, and read aloud from different texts. Article continues below advertisement