These Single Celebrity Moms and Dads Are Your Single Parent Day Inspiration

You know the old saying about it taking a village to raise a child? That's entirely true. Anyone who's got a kid can tell you just how crazy difficult it is to rear a kid right. It takes from a multitude of different influences and resources, from close friends and family members to neighbors, aunts, uncles, cousins, teachers, you name it.

Being a single parent is a whole other ball game too, even if you're a rich and famous celebrity.