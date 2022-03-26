Avast Ye! Will There Will Be a Season 2 of HBO Max's Pirate-Themed Comedy 'Our Flag Means Death'?

With an abundance of period piece series like Bridgerton, The Gilded Age, and The Great currently thriving, executive producers David Jenkins and Oscar winner Taika Waititi sought out to bring us a new period tale in 2022 — and it involves gay pirates. Blimey! This is what modern television was missing.

Created by David Jenkins, the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death follows the transitional journey of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a privileged 18th-century aristocrat and landowner who ditches his mundanely cushy life for a dangerous one as a “Gentleman Pirate.”