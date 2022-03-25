Is Amy Schumer's Hulu Series 'Life & Beth' a True Story?

It appears 2022 is the year of Amy Schumer; not only is the 40-year-old comedian and actress gearing up to co-host the 94th Annual Academy Awards, but she's also super busy promoting her new dramedy series, Life & Beth.

The Hulu original follows a woman named Beth (Amy Schumer) who's experiencing an existential crisis — she doesn't find joy in her career as a wine saleswoman, nor does she feel a spark with her boyfriend, Matt (Kevin Kane), anymore.