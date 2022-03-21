Jonathan Groff Plays a Personal Trainer Obsessed with NYC in 'Life & Beth'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Life & Beth on Hulu.

Amy Schumer's relatable 10-episode Hulu series Life & Beth follows Beth (Amy Schumer), a 30-something woman who outwardly appears to have a generally decent life. She's got a handsome boyfriend named Matt (Kevin Kane) and a job as a salesperson for a wine company.

However, Beth starts to question everything about her life after her mother (Laura Benanti) dies unexpectedly and her relationship with Matt ends.