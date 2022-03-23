Michael Cera Is Delightful as Blunt Vineyard Farmer John in Amy Schumer's Series 'Life & Beth'

"Once [Chris] was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," she said in her 2019 Netflix stand-up special, Growing. "He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real ... He can also make me feel more beautiful than anyone ever has my whole life." (We're not crying, you're crying.)

Now 42 years old, the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome — a form of autism spectrum disorder — at the age of 39.