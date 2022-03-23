Alleged Lies and Deceit Sent an Innocent Man to Prison in 'The Thing About Pam' — What Happened?

Firstly, on the night of the murder, Pam insisted on driving Betsy home from a visit to her mother's house, despite the fact that Betsy was supposed to stay the night there. Secondly, Pam was in line to receive $150,000 from Betsy's life insurance, but this information had been suppressed by the judge. Also, despite Pam being an integral witness against Russ Faria, having spoken at length about him to police, the defense was not allowed to cross-examine her.

Russ would later receive a $2 million settlement from this lawsuit, though it's important to point out that, by that point, Leah Askey's name was no longer on the civil suit. What about her side of the story?