Comedian Amy Schumer's New Series 'Life & Beth' Mimics Her Own Life — But Is It Funny?

Well, if you find a woman's artful manifestation of her own childhood trauma to be funny, then we can't help you. We're just kidding, but only about the second half of that sentence. The first half is true, as Amy Schumer created Life & Beth as a way to work through much of the unprocessed childhood trauma that has weighed on her for several decades, as reported by Time.

From a disastrous surfing accident to her mother's shocking affair to her battle with trichotillomania — an impulse control disorder that causes a person to repeatedly pull out their own hair — Amy's adolescent pain runs deep. And while some of it was altered for the series (especially the storyline involving her mother), creating Life & Beth was therapeutic for the comedian.