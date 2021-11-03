'Barry' Is Set to Return With Season 3 on HBO, but When Is It Finally Coming Back?

Our favorite shows have been returning with new seasons all throughout 2021 after major production delays, but we're still waiting to hear news on those that have yet to come back. One of those shows is Barry , the critically acclaimed dark comedy starring Bill Hader that first premiered in March 2018 on HBO.

Barry follows the eponymous Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a troubled Marine turned hitman. While on a job in Los Angeles, Barry discovers an interest in theater acting after following his target to an acting class. He then vows to put an end to his life of murder and pursue his newfound passion. But he struggles to put his past behind him as his violent urges are provoked by the criminals in his life.

Season 2 premiered in 2019 and a third season was greenlit shortly after. Now that show business is largely up and running again, when can we finally see what's next for Barry?

When is the release date for 'Barry' Season 3?

Barry was renewed for Season 3 shortly after its Season 2 premiere date in March 2019. Production on the third season was abruptly shut down in March 2020 during the initial COVID-19 quarantine. By then, the cast had only gathered for a few table reads before the shutdown occurred.

"We were at the table, reading the first four scripts," Henry Winkler said in an interview with CBS. "And we were gonna come back the next day and read three and four. And went home. And never went back."

In January 2021, Bill Hader revealed that Season 3 and Season 4 scripts were finished ahead of schedule, and filming for Season 3 officially began in August 2021.

In an interview with Collider, Bill Hader stated that as of October 2021, they had a month left of shooting Season 3. As of this writing, there is no set release date for new episodes, but it is very much within sight. Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, five of which will be directed by Bill Hader himself.

