The Ad-Libbed Humor of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Is “About the Spontaneity of the Moment”

For many television comedies, the laughs come from a roomful of comedians who obsess over every script to punch up each punchline. But the HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm is mostly improvised, believe it or not.

For 10 seasons now — with the 11th premiering tonight, Sunday, Oct. 24 — the HBO comedy has shown Larry David get into one embarrassing situation after another as the Seinfeld co-creator rubs elbows with Hollywood elite.