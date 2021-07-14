The Emmy Winner With the Most Wins of All Time Might Surprise You

Ed Asner won his first Emmy even before Alan Alda. He’s the original funny guy but has also expanded into drama since his early acting days.

Ed’s first win was in 1971 for his part in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which is still considered one of the best sketch and variety shows to this day. Ed’s most recent win was for his role in Lou Grant in 1980, but he’s been nominated as recently as 2009 for CSI: NY.