'The Neighborhood's Marcel Spears on What Cedric the Entertainer Taught Him (EXCLUSIVE)

Since 2018, Marcel Spears has been starring on the hit CBS comedy The Neighborhood . His character, Marty Butler, is the brainiac youngest son of Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold). While Marty and his brother Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) quickly adapt to their parents' new neighbors, Dave ( Max Greenfield ) and Gemma Johnson (Beth Behrs), his parents have a hard time adjusting.

The show has never shied away from addressing real issues like systemic racism, faith, and implicit bias through the lens of a comedy. When Season 3 debuted in November of 2020, the series portrayed an instance of police brutality against a Black man.

Marcel spoke exclusively with Distractify about his character's arc, what it's like to star alongside Cedric the Entertainer, and how important it is for comedies to tell stories about the very real social issues facing the U.S.