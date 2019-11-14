Kat Dennings' Character in 'Dollface' Is Single — but Who Is Kat Dennings Dating?

Hulu’s newest comedy Dollface premieres on Nov. 15. It stars Kat Dennings as the recently dumped Jules Wiley, who now has to relearn how to interact with her friends after basically abandoning them for her now-ex-boyfriend. Given that the show seems to center around relationships (or the end of them, anyway), we found ourselves wondering: Who is Kat Dennings dating? Here’s what we found out.

Who is Kat Dennings dating? Back in 2014, Kat started dating singer Josh Groban. According to E! News , the two made their first official outing as a couple in October of that year at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills. While the two dated, Kat gushed to Ellen Degeneres on her show about how “talented and amazing” Josh is. “What you may not know is that he’s one of those people who can sit at a piano and play anything, anything off the top of his [head] he’s just, he’s just a genius,” Kat said.

Kat then went on to say that Josh would sometimes make up ridiculous songs about just about anything. “Once I was steam cleaning the floor – because I like to steam clean. And he sat down at the piano and made up a song called ‘Steam Cleaner Lady.’” Alas, their ridiculous-song-filled romance was not meant to be.

After nearly two years of dating, Kat and Josh broke up in the summer of 2016. According to E! News , a source reported that the breakup was mutual. “They are still friends and care about each other, but it’s not the right time for them now as a couple.”

Before dating Josh Groban, Kat Dennings was dating Nick Zano. Just a few months after Nick broke up with Haylie Duff, he and Kat got together at the end of 2011, according to Us Weekly . Fans of 2 Broke Girls will recognize Nick as Johnny — Kat’s character Max’s friend and sometime crush. Apparently, this was a case of life imitating art, as the two began a real-life, off-set relationship.

However, Kat and Nick’s relationship also did not last. The two 2 Broke Girls actors broke up in real life, just as their respective characters decided a romantic relationship was not in the cards.

As for right now, it doesn’t appear as though Kat Dennings is dating anyone. At least, not publicly. She is obviously very busy right now, what with promoting Dollface. She’s also busy with other projects like The Croods 2, which comes out in 2020, and WandaVision — the Disney Plus Marvel spinoff sitcom in which she plays Darcy Lewis.