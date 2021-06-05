Meet Dick Van Dyke's Four Grandchildren: Taryn, Wes, Carey, and Shane

One of the most recognizable entertainers in Hollywood, Dick Van Dyke has been an American sitcom staple since the late '50s. Although he's most known for starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show (which ran from 1961 to 1966), he's been in countless shows and movies just about anyone would recognize, including the original Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Golden Girls, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Night at the Museum, and more.

Dick Van Dyke is beloved for many reasons, one of which is that he reminds many of us of our own grandpa. He's warm, funny, and seems like the type of person who'd be the first one at our baseball game, or someone who'd slip us a $5 bill so we could treat ourselves to a "nice ice cream cone." The actor has always genuinely seemed like a nice guy, and a family man. Turns out, he has a big family of his own.