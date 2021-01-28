Cloris Leachman Had Five Children, and Many of Them Followed in Her Footsteps

When she wasn't busy building her legacy on screen, Cloris was also building a family with George Englund, to whom she was married from 1953 to 1979. In that time, she had five children: Dinah, Morgan, George Jr., Adam, and Bryan Englund. Dinah and Morgan both followed their mother into acting. Dinah had roles in Titanic, Crazy Mama, and Death Sentence, while Morgan appeared on the soap opera Guiding Light.

Adam also became an actor, working in films like Out of the Dark and Lady Avenger. George Jr. is in the film business as well, but elected to work as a production manager and a composer instead of joining his siblings in front of the camera.

Bryan also wanted to become an actor, but he died in 1986 when he was just 30 years old. Bryan's body was found in a YMCA, and it was later suspected that he had overdosed on medication for an ulcer.